Doting dad David Beckham has made wife Victoria look a failure in this epic way.

The 44-year-old, who is noted for his footwork on the pitch has proved to be an even bigger hit as a father in the way he makes daughter Harper, eight, cute packed lunches.

Victoria Beckham, 45, uploaded a snap to her Instagram which showed an apple sat on the kitchen side and beside it was an apple which David had carved into the letter H, followed by a number seven and a love heart.

She captioned it, ‘When daddy does Harper’s school snack it puts mummy to shame’ as it appears Victoria simply hands Harper the whole apple.

David, who is also dad to Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo, has been known to do some sweet things for his youngest – from doing the school run, to taking her shopping and even to watch England ladies team play football sharing a bag of peanut M&M’s.

But it’s the effort that’s gone into his latest healthy snack which has got wife Victoria looking like she needs to step up her mum-game!

Victoria recently came under fire after it was claimed she’d dyed daughter Harper’s hair blonde, yet dad David didn’t appear to receive such criticism.

The creation looks too good to eat but is bound to make Harper the envy of all her school friends.

Who knew David has such an artistic side?

Well, he did spend hours building a Lego Harry Potter castle a few weeks ago so it looks like he’s got the bug for all things arts and crafts.

Meanwhile, his apple carving comes after David shared a snap of him and eldest son Brooklyn enjoying a joke as they bathed outside in freezing water.

David captioned the snap, ‘Obviously something was funny about being in an ice bath in October @brooklynbeckham’

The Beckham’s usually go big for Hallowe’en trimming up their London home and porch way for trick or treaters so no prizes for guessing who might be carving the pumpkins this year… if David does they will be in for a real treat!