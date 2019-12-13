David Beckham is starstruck as he posts snap with star ‘WOW’

David Beckham has been caught starstruck.

The former footballer took to his Instagram page to share a snap where he appears to be pretty starstruck by someone he just met.

David shared a snap with his nearly 60 million followers revealing that he’d headed down to London’s Prince Edward Theatre in the West End to watch a hit musical.

And he even got the chance to meet some of the cast.

The dad-of-five was watching Mary Poppins The Musical and he posted a snap on his Instagram page showing when he met the star of the show.

‘We got to meet the lovely Mary Poppins ( Zizi Strallen ) tonight lucky us ☂,’ he wrote alongside the sweet photo. ‘Amazing show and magical performance from everyone WOW @marypoppinsmusical 💜💜’.

Fans loved seeing the worldwide star so starstruck, with the post quickly raking up nearly 600,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

‘Truly amazing show, LOVED watching this 👌🏻,’ wrote one follower, ‘best show I’ve seen by far’.

‘Wow. Bet it was an amazing show x,’ commented another while one added, ‘Awesome ✨🎑✨🎑✨🎑✨🎑✨🎑✨🎑’.

Others suggested that the actress who was playing Mary Poppins should have been the one who was starstruck, commenting on how lucky she was to be meeting him.

‘She’s the lucky one!!’ wrote one, while another added, ‘I’m sure she feels the same’.

Others commented, ‘Lucky both! 🔥’, ‘Lucky Mary poppins u mean 😍’, ‘Lucky her loll’ and ‘Lucky Mary Poppins!’.

The sportsman recently caused controversy among followers, when he posted a snap of him kissing his daughter Harper on the lips.

The doting dad went on a festive day out with the eight-year-old and shared a photo on his Instagram page of him kissing her on the lips.

While many slammed the dad-of-four for the controversial snap, others supported the star, with one writing that he is ‘the most loving and supportive father on Instagram!❤️’.