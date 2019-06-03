The fam are showing their support to David over in the USA

David Beckham has shared a rare family snap alongside wife Victoria and their four children during a trip to Miami.

The sporting legend is currently enjoying life across the pond while working with his new football club, Inter Miami CF.

The 44-year-old has been joined by Victoria and the rest of the Beckham brood during his latest USA career venture, and took a moment to pay tribute to his family in the form of an adorable Instagram snap.

Uploading the photo in which David can be seen grinning alongside sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and seven-year-old daughter Harper.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Victoria can be seen proudly standing beside her children, cosying up to her oldest, Brooklyn.

Captioning the photo, David penned: ‘Thank you Miami what a beautiful week , creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf .. So many more to come ⚽️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,’ while Victoria shared the same sweet snap beside the words: ‘Thank you Miami what a beautiful week , creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf .. So many more to come ⚽️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.’

Hordes of the couple’s loyal fans flooded the uploads with swooning coments, with one follower writing: ‘The best family❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️,’ and another praised: ‘Brooo victorias outfit…this entire family gives me life 😩.’

One of VB’s former Spice Girls band mates, Mel C even made sure to leave a message of support for the Beckham clan, writing: ‘What a lovely family! ❤️❤️.’

In snippets shared by the family during their fun filled Miami weekend, the bunch can be seen embarking on an alligator spotting tour along the famous Florida Everglades, with little Harper finding time for some fishing.

Later, Cruz took to social media to share a selfie snap beside his dad, showing the pair of them sporting sunglasses and enjoying some father-son time as the family set off on a luxury boat trip.

Then second Beckham son Romeo shared another insight into the family’s sun soaked day out, uploading a snapshot in which he can be seen rocking a pair of swimming trunks and taking a dive into the bright blue Floridian sea.

David and Vic even shared a mega cute couple’s photo as they cuddled up to one another aboard the lavish looking Yacht, with Victoria lovingly resting her head on her husband’s shoulder and show casing a subtle smile for the camera.