‘Not sure what to concentrate on’

David Beckham may find himself in the doghouse with wife Victoria after he secretly filmed her trying to take the ‘perfect’ selfie.

The couple were busy keeping themselves entertained on a train, but an unknowing VB was actually David’s entertainment.

Filming his wife fiddling with her hair and adjusting her head while trying to find the perfect lighting for her pic, David said: ‘Not sure what to concentrate on The Crown or my wife trying to get the perfect selfie.’

After posting the first video, David followed up with another, writing: ‘It’s the gift that keeps giving,’ referring to his wife’s constant selfie-taking attempts.

The former footballer and his fashion designer wife were in Paris on Friday where they attended Dior’s Fashion Week Men’s show after a personal invite from creative director of Dior Homme Kim Jones.

Victoria’s trip to the French capital comes after she paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend Ed Filiposwki.

She shared a black and white photo of the high profile fashion PR, who died at the age of 58 – following complications from surgery.

In her post, Victoria said that the news was ‘heartbreaking.’ The former Spice Girl also sent her love and thoughts out to his family.

She wrote, ‘This is heartbreaking. So deeply saddened to hear that Ed Filipowski passed away today.

‘He was the kindest man and an incredible force in the industry.

‘I am so lucky he was an integral part of my extended VB team family for many years. RIP Ed. I will miss you.

‘Sending love to his family and all at @kcdworldwide x.’

News of Ed’s death was first reported by his fashion services agency, KCD.

The KCD Instagram account broke the news earlier this month, saying: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Co-Chairman and Chief Strategist Ed Filipowski.

‘He leaves a legacy as a champion of the fashion industry with his unbridled optimism and spirit, and we will forever be grateful for his visionary leadership.’

KCD is well-known in the world of fashion, having represented brands such as Givenchy, Tom Ford and Alexander McQueen.