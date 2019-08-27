Total friendship goals

Victoria Beckham left fans in awe yesterday when she revealed she and her husband David had been spending time with a seriously iconic celebrity couple.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl shared a snap in which she and her football star hubby can be seen posing alongside music legend Elton John and his husband David Furnish.

The world famous British couples have been enjoying a sun soaked break together in the south of France and, much to fans delight, sharing plenty of photos from the occasion.

In the summery image, the fabulous foursome can be seen grinning for the camera in front of a stunning ocean back drop.

Fashion designer Victoria, 45, sported a chic, halter neck white dress and David B, 44, made sure to flash his tattooed legs in a pair of cropped navy blue chinos teamed with a beige unbuttoned shirt.

Meanwhile Elton, 72, and David F, 56, added a splash of colour to the image, both donning bright floral shirts.

Captioning the envy inducing upload, Victoria praised the pair and gave a sweet shout out to their three young sons, Zachary, eight and Elijah, six, writing: ‘Happy Summer with friends xxx kisses @davidfurnish @eltonjohn xx we love u both and your boys so much!! X kisses x VB.’

Later, David took to Insta himself to share a tribute to Elton, who he has known for over two decades.

Posing topless in the sunshine with his arm around the musician, penning: ‘Gorgeous day with @eltonjohn @davidfurnish . 24 years we have known each other and we laugh like it’s day one .. ♥️♥️.’

Unsurprisingly, fans of the stars went wild in the comment section, with one gushing: ‘I REALLY want to be in this friendship group,’ and another chipping in: ‘the most stylish woman surrounded by handsome men💋😍❤️💋😍.’