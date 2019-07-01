The Beckhams were living it up at Glasto

David Beckham and his wife Victoria flouted driving laws as they piled into the back of a Range Rover at Glastonbury, it has been reported.

Fashion designer Victoria, 45, was see laying across the laps of her husband David, 44, and their friends on the back seats of the car, meaning she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt as they drove away from the iconic music event on public roads.

The former Spice Girl could have been issued a £100 fixed penalty for breaking the law that requires all adults to wear seatbelts fitted in the backs of cars.

Onlookers saw the multi-millionaire couple clamber into the vehicle after partying the night away at a backstage bar on Sunday night and the incident was caught on video by a fellow festival-goer.

Before they headed home in the plush car, the loved up couple were spotted getting intimate with one another as they enjoyed Nick Grimshaw’s DJ set.

A witness told The Sun: ‘They were snogging and groping each other like a couple of teenagers. It was a very public show of affection, but they didn’t seem to care.

‘At one point Victoria was seen grabbing David’s bum. They’re not usually prone to public displays of affection but were clearly letting their hair down for once.

‘Nick’s set ran from midnight to 2am, and Victoria danced for the entire two hours, sometimes with just David, sometimes with friends.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘David was being quite protective of her and shepherded away a fan who wanted to chat at one point.

‘But Victoria was clearly having a great time, smiling and laughing. At one point someone asked Grimmy to play some Spice Girls and he quipped, “No, she (Victoria) doesn’t like ‘em.” But even that didn’t seem to bother her.’

Despite Posh and Beck’s lovey-dovey evening, oldest member of the Beckham brood, Brooklyn, 20, reportedly had a ‘screaming row’ with girlfriend Hana Cross, 22, during the same Grimmy gig.

A source said: ‘The row seemed to come out of nowhere. One minute they were fine, and the next they were hurling abuse at each other.

‘It seemed to end reasonably quickly, and they were seen dancing with his parents.’