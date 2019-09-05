David and Victoria Beckham reveal devastating personal loss with emotional posts on social media

Such sad news.

David and Victoria Beckham are among those paying tribute to the loss of fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh.

The couple both shared emotional tributes to Peter Lindbergh, who died on Tuesday (September 3) aged 74. He photographed the biggest names in fashion, including Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford for the cover of British Vogue in 1990. His trademark was black and white photography, and he also was famous for his refusal to retouch images.

Speaking to the Observer in 2016, he said: “The cosmetic companies have everyone brainwashed. I don’t retouch anything. ‘Oh, but she looks tired!’ they say. So what if she looks tired? Tired and beautiful.”

He photographed change-making women for the issue of Vogue that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, guest-edited in September 2019, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, climate activist Greta Thunberg, activist and actor Jane Fonda and others for the special issue.

The Instagram account for Prince Harry and Meghan shared a tribute to him, writing: “His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup.

“The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life.”

David Beckham wrote a deeply emotional and touching tribute to him, captioning a sweet picture of the pair laughing together with: “I’m finding it difficult to come up with the words to explain how much I loved, admired and respected Peter. Not only was he an incredible talent, but he was one of the kindest and most inspiring people I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years. We have lost a legend and an amazing human being… @therealpeterlindbergh”.

His wife Victoria also shared her condolences, sharing the iconic photograph of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford, with the caption: “So sad to hear this. #PeterLindbergh changed fashion photography and had an incredible talent that will be greatly missed.”

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Actress Charlize Theron took to Twitter to pay tribute to Lindbergh, writing a heartfelt post to pay tribute to him. “My heart is broken,” she wrote. “Peter Lindbergh was a genius and an absolute master of his craft. Beyond that, what made him truly one of a kind was his consistent kindness, warmth, and incredible sense of humor. One of the best human beings I have ever met. I will never forget you my friend.”

Singer Rihanna also shared a photograph of the two of them together, writing: “I still can’t believe this. We lost a legend today man! #ripPeterLindbergh”.

The editor of Vogue, Edward Enninful, also took to Instagram to commemorate the photographer, writing: “Peter Lindbergh was both a visionary photographer and a dear friend. His ability to see real beauty in people, and the world, was ceaseless, and will live on through the images he created. He will he missed by everyone who knew him, worked with him or loved one of his pictures.”

Lingbergh was born in Poland in 1944 and grew up in Germany.