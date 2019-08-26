The couple are sharing a relaxing bank holiday break with Elton John, David Furnish… and their 84 million Instagram followers.

David and Victoria might have been enjoying a glamorous weekend aboard Elton’s yacht, but that doesn’t mean they can’t indulge in a little lighthearted teasing on social media.

On Sunday night, David shared a full-length shot of Victoria standing on the deck of the yacht, clad in one of her own designs – of course – a full-length and fabulous white dress with a gold necklace. With her hair tied back in a casual ponytail, we think her effortlessly elegant look hits just the right note.

But husband David seemed to think she’d gone a bit, ahem, overboard, writing: ‘I mean come on really,’ with an eyeball emoji. ‘Boat wear @victoriabeckham style’.

But Victoria soon got her own back. She took to her own Instagram stories to share one of her husband’s bolder holiday fashion choices with fans, posting a snap of David sleeping in a patterned Versace shirt. ‘Kisses @donatella_versace,’ the designer added.

But the couple were all smiles (well, almost in Victoria’s case) back on deck, with Victoria sharing an image of the pair with hosts Elton and David, captioned: ‘Happy Summer with friends xxx kisses @davidfurnish @eltonjohn xx we love u both and your boys so much!! X kisses x VB’.

And Victoria’s choice of boat wear was given the seal of approval by none other than supermodel Elle MacPherson, who commented: ‘Loving that dress!’

‘But that dress is to die for!’ a fan agreed.

David went on to post a picture of himself (sporting a rather fetching bandana) with Elton, writing: ‘Gorgeous day with @eltonjohn @davidfurnish . 24 years we have known each other and we laugh like it’s day one ..’

‘Wow oo 24yrs should we call it #friendshipgoals,’ one follower commented. ‘May this kind of laughter always continue for you both.’

Laughter and a little bit of good natured teasing, we hope.