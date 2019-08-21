Too funny!

Funny man David Walliams is always searching to put a smile on everyone’s face and yesterday was no exception.

In spirit of his birthday, the television personality took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of his younger years. But, while it left fans laughing, we imagine that an embarrassed Ant and Dec were less impressed.

The photo features David in the middle of the Geordie duo during what appears to be their Byker Grove stage – undoubtedly leaving the pair mortified!

The Britain’s Got Talent judge simply captioned the post: ‘An oldie but a goodie’, before daringly tagging the show’s hosts to see if they’d bite back.

Although the I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here hosts remained tight lipped, not responding to David’s attempt at humiliation, many of David’s 2.1 million follows shared their thoughts on the post.

One commented: ‘@davidwalliams you look like a crazy older brother to @antanddec’.

While another one jibbed: ‘An oldie? Thought this was taken recently.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

A third joked: ‘Didn’t know 911 are having a re union 😜’, comparing the three Britain’s got Talent legends to a 90’s boyband.

But this isn’t the first time that David’s taken to twitter to embarrass the comedy duo, posting a similar throwback photo last year writing: ‘Style has always been very important to @antanddec’.

Before they retaliated saying: ‘Hilarious David. You should be on TV every night doing stuff like that…. oh hang on…🤦🏻‍♂️’

https://twitter.com/antanddec/status/1048947975421153281

It looks like a response might come David’s way anytime soon…

The joke is ahead of the return of Britain’s got Talent, which will be on our screens from August 31stwith a special ‘champions’ series.

The series will see some of our favourite stars from past years battle out to become the ultimate winner.

But the show’s hosts aren’t the only BGT stars to be embarrassed at the hands of David, with him also posting a picture of boss and fellow judge, Simon Cowell, alongside the caption: ‘Help! Someone has shrunk @SimonCowell’.

You might be pushing your luck there David…