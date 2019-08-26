The 51-year-old fitness guru got her washboard abs out this weekend…

There’s no denying Davina McCall looks incredible for her age – at 51, she’s got a body most women half her age would kill for. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had to deal with her share of body-shaming trolls on social media.

Earlier this year, Davina hit back at trolls, writing: ‘Don’t care what you think. I feel good in my skin. And leading a healthy life is a huge part of why I feel body positive. I don’t judge anyone for the life they choose or the shape they are. Life is too frickin short … if you hate all of this stuff then seriously unfollow me.’

True to her word, she decided to celebrate the sunny August bank holiday weekend with another ‘shameless’ bikini selfie – and a huge smile to boot.

Alongside the image, which shows the mum-of-three flaunting her deep tan and carefully whittled abs in a plunging white bra top and electric blue bikini bottoms, Davina wrote: ’Shameless bikini selfie. End of.’

The star’s celeb pals were quick to comment, with Rochelle Humes writing: ‘Beyond’ and Jools Oliver commenting: ‘Wow’.

And Davina’s fans were just as inspired, with one joking: ‘I’d do a shameless pop to Tesco in a bikini if I looked like that.’

‘If I had those abs a bikini selfie would be part of my morning routine,’ another commented.

Others shared how Davina had inspired them to get fit with her famous fitness DVDs. ‘After a hard day’s work, you inspired me to lift my butt off that sofa!’ wrote one. ‘Three times a week. To inspire so many people and make a difference to their lives is something you should be extremely proud of Davina.’

‘Davina I B****Y LOVE YOU!’ another added. ‘Seriously – you just ooze out all what’s good in life! Happy, healthy, smiley – keep doing what you’re doing because you’re inspiring people like me!!! Good work on the washboard abs.’

Of course, not everyone was happy. ‘Sorry but I don’t like…just a small step too far,’ one user wrote.

‘Always been stunning but you need a good meal,’ another agreed.

But Davina’s fans were quick to defend her. ‘You look absolutely amazing,’ one assured her. ‘Just shows what a healthy mindset, nutrition and hard work does for you. Don’t listen to the haters as I’m sure you don’t. You started me on my health and fitness journey four years ago with your DVDs. Over four stone down and it’s a huge part of my life. No anxiety anymore, I’m a happy person so many thanks.’

So what is our favourite fitness guru up to this Bank Holiday Monday? Spending the day in bed! ‘Today i am motivating you to also have rest days,’ she wrote alongside a stunning no-makeup selfie. ‘I am in bed. Where I will be staying for a while! Have a lovely day.’

Goals.