If Davina McCall thought she could let her 52nd birthday just slip her by she was wrong.

The fitness focused star turned up in her lycra to have a normal workout with her fitness trainer Spn.fit but little did she know she would be covered in glitter from a confetti cannon and get to choose the playlist.

Davina uploaded a video clip of the cute surprises her friends had in store and captioned it, ‘Arrgggghhhhhh!!!!!! Having such a good day ❤️ birthday spin @spn.fit . They spoiled me rotten. Got a confetti bomb. A cake !!! And I chose the playlist !’

But aside from all the birthday treats, the one thing Davina was most proud of was her friend losing her spin class virginity.

Davina added, ‘My fave bit was introducing my mate Amanda to spin. She’d always been nervous and self conscious about coming and about halfway though I cld see she had got it in a big way! She talked about feeling real euphoria…. YES AMANDA! I love you my friends thank you. [sic]’

Craig Phillips, winner of the first ever Big Brother show of which Davina hosted, was among the first to congratulate her. He wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Davina! My birthday twin’ and Davina returned the greetings, adding ‘and to you x’

Athlete Dame Kelly Holmes was late with the greetings but she added, ‘Continue to inspire’ as a message on her comments, as Davina proves she’s just like the rest of us and she too has days when she doesn’t feel like exercising.

She posted a picture of her tired face and captioned it, ‘Didn’t want to run. The force was not with me. Do I regret it? No.’

Happy Birthday from all of us too, you’ve definitely earned yourself a big slice of cake after that intense spin session! Enjoy!