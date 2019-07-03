Davina has had a whirlwind couple of years

Davina McCall has candidly spoken out about life as a single mum, her relationship with her body and her split from ex husband Matthew Robertson in a very honest chat.

Dishing the details on life as a 51-year-old, she said: ‘My 50s are a banger of a decade! Every age has a different set of hurdles to get over, but I’ve calmed down a bit and I’m feeling a lot more at peace with myself.’

The telly star who has been open about her struggles with drugs in the past, revealed that lessons she once learned in rehab are still helping her today, saying: ‘It’s a kind of self-acceptance, warts and all. We talk about that a lot in recovery. Once you stop trying to be perfect, it’s such a relief.’

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, the mum-of-three went on to discuss her relationship with her body.

She revealed: ‘I feel better about it now than I ever have. You get to a point where you realise you can’t do anything about it, so why worry?’

Despite feeling content with her appearance now, the fitness fanatic admitted there was a time when cosmetic enhancements were on her mind.

‘My boobs are going down, my bum is going down and admittedly, I went through a stage where every time I looked in the mirror I’d think “What would I look like if I had something done?”

‘But I’ve decided that changing and ageing is okay.’

Davina has had a whirlwind few years, and in 2018 she divorced her husband Matthew Robertson after 17 years of marriage.

The couple now co-parent their three children, Holly, 17, Tilly, 15, and Chester, 12.

Chatting about sharing the task of raising her brood with her ex, Davina said: ‘Matthew is quite hands on, so I have support from him. We share the school runs in the morning, which is really nice.

‘I won’t deny it feels quite full on when I’m on my own though. Now that Tilly’s nearly 16, I can go out and leave her and Chester at home for the evening, which has made quite a difference. I’m finding my new normal.’