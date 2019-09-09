Davina McCall has teased her role on a new talent show due to air 2020.

The 51-year-old, who has hosted many shows including the original Big Brother, Long Lost Family and £100k drop, is set to join the panel of new entertainment show The Masked Singer.

Davina McCall uploaded a video to her Instastory where she revealed, ‘I’m very excited because i’ve been asked to be a panlist on The Masked Singer, which I’m already a huge fan of because I’ve been watching loads of clips on You Tube of the American one. I’m joined by other brilliant panelists, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Ken Jeyong – who is a legend, he is so funny on the American version of this show and I can’t wait to work alongside him.’

Davina has worked on tv alongside many presenters

She continued, ‘Basically you have to guess who the celebrity is behind the mask. It’s going to be loads of fun, it’s on in 2020 and I’d love you to come and be in the audience.’

She uploaded the link to her Instagram for people to get tickets, and captioned the post, ‘Yaaaaaasssssssss! I’m so so excited to let you into this secret…I’m going to be on the panel for @MaskedSingerUK trying to guess which famous faces are hidden behind the mask!!! Coming to the UK with @ITV and @STV in 2020…. wanna pop along and join in the fun? Get your free tickets at http://bit.ly/maskedaudience #MaskedSingerUK’

The new celebrity talent show will be presented by Joel Dommett who shot to fame as a comedian before starring in I’m A Celebrity.

But unlike other talent shows, it’s not the celeb with the best voice that is guaranteed to get through – it’s the celebrity who can pull of the best performance who will escape elimination.

Joel said, ‘The panel is brilliant and it’s an incredible idea – I think the UK is going to love it.’

Chat show host Jonathan Ross added, ‘I loved the American version of the show so can’t wait to try and uncover the mystery UK superstars hiding beneath the masks. It should be great fun!’

And former X Factor and The Voice panelist Rita Ora said,’I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer, it’s such a fresh and original show. I can’t wait for it to come to the UK and to get started – it’s going to be so much fun.’