Davina McCall has wowed fans in a bikini shot.

The fitness sensation took to her Instagram page to flaunt her recent weight loss transformation, uploading her ‘final bikini shot‘ of the year.

In her post, Davina stunned in a low rise white bikini with a tie-front top complete with frilly sleeves.

Finishing off her look with a selection of pretty necklaces and a sleek gold bangle, Davina beamed at the camera while lapping up the sun posing in a lavish-looking villa.

‘I’m home,’ wrote Davina, ‘final bikini shot . … until summer 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

‘Here’s to revving up for the new year 😃,’ she continued, ‘a time to reset.

‘Wipe the slate clean and start again get where we want to go and be who we want to be.’

And fans were loving the post, with it raking up nearly 50,000 likes and and over a thousand comments in just a few hours.

‘My muse 😍,’ wrote This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes, while former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison wrote, ‘Unreal 😍‘.

Dubbing her an ‘inspiration‘, one added, ‘Looking amazing Davina, you are so inspirational to so many people, keep it real and keep up with the hard work xx Ps see you in 2020 x‘.

Others wrote, ‘Looking great 🔥’, ‘Goals!! 🙌🏽’ and ‘I would be happy if I looked as you do now! You dont need to reset! You look amazing! ❤️‘.

This comes just after Davina took to her Instagram page to share a before and after snap of her 10-day body transformation.

Alongside a side-by-side photo, the TV presenter wrote, ‘So, been in Australia for a couple of weeks . Had really been struggling to find the time and motivation to train at the end of the year (Everyone let’s loose at Christmas) but decided to throw myself back into it while I was here.

‘These pictures were taken 10 days apart , I know I’m standing differently but I’ve toned up and I feel heaps better already.

‘I’ve done a bit of running A bit of Pilates (loving it) And the new short workouts on the @oygdavina website every day (bar two day break at Xmas.)

‘I’ve stopped picking in between meals . . Good for my body. Good for my noggin. Thank you @dailymail for providing my ‘before’ picture 💖crédit khapgg/backgrid (?) I think 🤔 #ownyourgoals’.