Declan Donnelly reveals how he spent his ‘perfect’ 44th birthday

Ant McPartlin's co-host thanked fans for their well wishes

Declan Donnelly celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday – and it sounds like he spent it in the most ideal way.

The TV presenter – who is one half of Ant and Dec – posted a heartfelt message to his fans, following a lovely day of celebrations.

Having received lots of well wishes, he wrote on Twitter, ‘Thanks for all the birthday wishes, very kind of you. Have had a great day golfing and Chinese food tonight, a pretty perfect birthday! Thanks for the love. DD x.’

But Dec was unaware his co-host Ant McPartlin had a little trick up his sleeve for his way of wishing his friend a happy birthday.

Taking to their joint Twitter account, Ant shared a funny snap of Dec dressed up as Marge Simpson – blue wig and all!

He wrote, ‘I had to quickly get a birthday photo out there to celebrate the little fella’s big day!! You’re welcome Declan!!

‘Love The slightly bigger fella.’

Ant and Dec’s friendship is definitely back on track after last year, when Ant went to rehab, got a driving ban for drink-driving and also took a hiatus from work.

At the time, Dec confessed going solo was something that he’d thought about.

He said ‘I’d be lying if I said the thought hadn’t crossed my mind. Of course I thought about it. Ant went away, and he had a lot of work to do on himself.

‘He had a lot of thinking to do. Equally, I did. I thought about every eventuality and every permutation.

‘Ultimately, the number one thing I wanted to happen was that Ant came back and he was healthy and happy, and we got our relationship back on track and we carried on. That’s the thing that makes me the happiest, working together’.