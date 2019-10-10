'I’m crushed and will always miss you.’

Demi Lovato revealed the devastating loss of a close friend via Instagram yesterday.

Taking to the social media platform in mourning, the pop star penned a tribute to the late Thomas who had passed away following a battle with addiction.

Sharing a photograph of him with her 74 and a half million followers, the former Disney star penned, ‘Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them.

‘Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss.’

Highlighting the importance of the heart breaking situation, Demi continued, ‘Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you.’

Pleading for her fans to reach out for those in need or to ask for help if they are dealing with their own issues, she added, ‘If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.’

Demi has previously admitted to dealing with addiction, substance abuse, self-harm and eating disorders herself.

Last year, Demi reportedly suffered a drug overdose and was rushed to hospital before going to rehab.

She later took to social media to pen an honest message about her battles with substance abuse, admitting she was still struggling to entirely overcome her problems.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction.

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.

‘I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well.’

Thanking her fans for their continuing support, she finished, ‘I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.’