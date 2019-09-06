Demi Lovato faces her ‘biggest fear’ as she shows off cellulite in unedited bikini pic

Doesn’t she look amazing?!

Demi Lovato recently took a two-month social media hiatus after she was body-shamed by trolls, but now she’s back and better than ever with a sizzling new bikini snap.

The former Disney Channel star stunned fans as she went Photoshop-free in a recent holiday photo from Bora Bora.

Wearing a leopard print two-piece and sunglasses, Demi, 27, looked incredible as she posed in the sunshine while facing her ‘biggest fear’.

She told her 75.3m Instagram followers: ‘This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!’

Adding that her previous bikini snaps were edited, the singer continued: ‘I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me.

‘This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards.

‘So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day’.

She also revealed that she was through with overexercising and dieting, saying: ‘‘It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit.

‘Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too!’

The Sorry Not Sorry singer also wrote that she was busy in the studio working on a new album – hallelujah!

Demi’s army of followers were quick to praise the star on her body confident post, with one writing: ‘You are beautiful!!!🤗❤️’

‘Still gorgeous, inside and outside 🙌🏻’ another added, while another agreed: ‘Good for you👏🏻Love your attitude and confidence.’

Demi’s body confidence message clearly struck a chord with fans, as the image has amassed 5.7m likes and counting.

We think you look gorgeous Demi!