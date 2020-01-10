Go girl!

Stunning model Demi Rose has celebrated reaching twelve million Instagram followers in the most Demi Rose way.

The 24-year-old social media sensation who has racked up a whopping follower count thanks to her regular scantily clad snaps, took to the social media site to thank her fans for their online support.

The Birmingham born brunette left many of her multimillion admirers in awe as she stripped entirely naked to say her thanks.

Posing entirely starkers on an exotic Tulum beach, complete with a hot tub and swing, Demi preached an important message.

‘Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. ✨,’ she penned, before adding, ‘12 million of you!!! Thank you. I love you.’

Heaps of Demi’s adoring supporters left congratulatory messages alongside the upload.

‘2 mill baby girl YASSSS 😍😍😍😍😍😍 beautiful inside and out ❤️,’ one wrote.

‘Looking absolutely spectacular as always!’ insisted a second, while a third added, ‘you’re a dream 😍😍🙌🔥.’

‘Oh my god she DID THAT 😍😍😍,’ gushed a fourth.

Demi has been living it up in 2020 on a sunsoaked trip to Mexico, sharing an array of insane photos along the way.

Highlighting a particularly sweet moment of her trip, Demi posed on a beach with a tiny baby turtle in her hand.

Lookng windswept and glowing in a bright yellow bikini top and a flowing black skirt, Demi smiled on the sand, penning, ‘Watching a baby turtle hatch and setting it free is my new favourite thing. Can’t cope with how cute today was. 😍.’