Desperate Housewives’ Felicity Huffman sentenced to prison time

Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to prison time.

The Desperate Housewives star, who played Lynette Scavo in the hit American series’ eight season run, has been sentenced to prison time over the US college admissions scandal.

The 56-year-old admitted that she had paid $15,000 (£11,500) to get her daughter’s exam papers secretly corrected back in 2017 so that she would be accepted to university.

The When They See Us actress has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the scandal, which saw 34 people charged in the scandal that recently swept through the US.

Back in May, the mum-of-two pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud, and was sentenced on Friday in Boston’s federal court.

The actress, who also recently appeared in Netflix original film Otherhood, is the first parent to have been sentenced for involvement in the scandal.

The TV star admitted to paying money to have an invigilator change her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s, who was 17 at the time, SAT exam answers.

As well as being sentenced to two weeks in prison, Felicity will also have to carry out 250 hours of community service and pay a $20,000 fine.

After being released from prison she will also be on probation for a year.

In a statement she made after her sentencing, Felicity said: ‘There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.

‘I would like to apologise again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions,’ she continued.

The actress added: ‘And I especially want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.’

90210 actress Lori Loughlin, who played Debbie Wilson, mother of main characters Annie and Dixon Wilson, in the hit show, has also been accused of taking part in the illegal scheme.

According to the BBC, she is next due in court on 2nd October.