Dianne Buswell leaves fans divided with shock hair transformation

Dianne Buswell has revealed a shock hair transformation.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to her social media to debut her new hair style after being knocked out of the BBC competition last weekend.

Taking to her Instagram page, the professional dancer, who was partnered up with Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin during the current series, shared a snap of her new look with her 820,000 followers.

Posting a picture selfie picture that showing off her new do, the TV star revealed that she had chopped off her signature long wavy bright red locks instead opting for a trendy straight shoulder length bob.

But it seems as though the cut was enough change for one day, as the dancer still kept her shocking red colour – much to the delight of her fans.

‘Right serious question now!!!!’ wrote the Strictly regular alongside her post. ‘What do we think to the short hair ???’

The new look received a big response from followers, with the post raking up thousands of comments and over 150,000 likes in just one day.

However, it seems that not everyone could agree on how they felt about the stars transformation, as the snap seemed to divide fans.

Taking to the comments section to voice their impressions of the dancer’s big change, many fans and friends couldn’t get enough of the new look.

‘LOVE. IT,’ wrote Zoe Sugg, social media star and sister of Dianne’s boyfriend Joe.

‘Super CUTE😍💕💕,’ added Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly.

Former contestant Ashley Roberts, who is currently dating Dianne’s fellow professional dancer Giovanni Pierce, also commented, writing, ‘Yes!!! 🔥’.

Fans went wild for the look, writing, ‘omg I LOVE IT SO MUCH’, ‘you look gorgeous in short hair!!!💓💓’, ‘Looks amazing 🔥’, ‘you look incredible!😍’ and ‘I actually love it 😍 how do you suit every hair style!!’.

However, some disagreed, saying that they preferred her former look.

‘It looks so cute but I prefer your long hair ❤️❤️❤️,’ wrote one, while another agreed, ‘I love it but I kinda prefer it longer xxxxx’.

Others wrote, ‘I love it longer xx’, ‘i like it longer but it your choice 💞💞’ and ‘Nice. But I still prefer long hair’.