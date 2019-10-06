Dom Lever has shared a sweet tribute to his wife Jess Shears.

The former Love Island star took to his social media to share a sweet tribute to his wife Jess Shears after she gave birth to the pair’s first child.

Just yesterday, former Love Island contestant Jess gave birth to the couple’s first child, taking to her Instagram page to share the exciting news.

And new dad Dom took to his own to share how proud he was of his wife of one year.

Sharing an adorable snap with his 781,000 followers of him walking through a car park holding a baby carrier, the new dad wrote: ‘Baby we did it ❤️’.

He also took to his Instagram stories with a sweet photo of Jess posing with her baby bump, writing ‘so much respect and love for everything you’ve done ❤️’.

Fans and friends commented on the proud dad’s post, leaving messages of well wishes and congratulations.

‘OMG amazing news 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻,’ wrote one, ‘congrats to you both x’.

‘Finally,’ added another, ‘congratulations brother. Welcome to the Dad gang. Hope both are doing well ❤️’.

Others wrote: ‘Omg ! Congratulations what a beautiful family you have ♥️😍’, ‘This is amazing .. love to the new family ❤️’ and ‘This pic 😍😍 love u guys xx’.

Fellow Love Island star Chris Hughes, who was in the Spanish villa with the pair back in 2017, wrote: ‘Congrats mate x’.

Dom and Jess got together when they both appeared in the third series of the matchmaking competition, along with well-known faces Kem Cetinay, Camilla Thurlow, Olivia Attwood, Montana Brown and the late Mike Thalassitis.

They tied the knot last October in an intimate ceremony on the Greek island of Mykonos, in front of only 22 of their close friends and family members.

Congrats to the pair on their new arrival.