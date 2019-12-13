Fans think Drake is dating Kylie Jenner because of this telling sign

Fans think Drake is dating Kylie Jenner.

The rapper has sparked rumours that he is dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star after he posted a snap to his Instagram page.

Drake was seen by fans in Canada as he made a surprise visit to rapper DaBaby’s show in the One Dance singer’s home city of Toronto.

And the star got fans excited when he turned up at the gig wearing a jumper that made a nod to reality star Kylie.

Onlookers made the connection between the two after Drake was seen wearing a hoody with ‘Sierra Canyon’ written on it, which is the school that Kylie attended when she was younger.

The beauty mogul attended the Los Angeles private school back when she was a young teenager, before being home-schooled at the age of the 15 until she earned her high-school diploma three years later.

But it wasn’t only the sweatshirt that got people talking.

Drake was also wearing a white Nike cap with a black tick, and on it there was what looked like a red lipstick mark, as if someone had planted a kiss on the hat.

Some took this to also be a nod to the makeup billionaire businesswoman, as she has made most of her fortune from her famous Kylie Lip Kits.

Drake ambiguously captioned the snap with just a red lips kiss emoji symbol, reading, ‘💋’.

Fans loved the photo, with the post raking up nearly one and a half million likes.

And this isn’t the first time that the pair have fuelled dating rumours.

It was reported last month that the duo got close when Kylie attended Drake’s 33rd birthday party, with a source revealing that the pair started seeing each other after an “initial attraction”.

“He and Kylie have been spending time together recently,” said the source, adding, “they’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family”.