'Can't believe I have to defend myself'

Pop star Dua Lipa was forced to hit back at trolls after they accused her of Photoshopping her lips in a throwback baby photo.

After she shared series of adorable throwback pics from her childhood with her 30.7 million followers, Dua hit back at claims she had edited her lips to look larger.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The 23-year-old songstress sassily captioned the upload: ‘To the people saying i photoshop my baby pictures to make my lips look bigger are mad madddd! can’t believe i have to defend myself. you guys are on crack.’

Reacting to the hilarious claims, plenty of Dua’s celebrity pals were quick to comment.

Pop princess Zara Larsson was clearly amused, writing: ‘Hahahahaha what would be the REASON,’ before adding: ‘You’re so cute btw.’

MORE:

Meanwhile, former Fifth Harmony band member, Lauren Jauregui, seemingly shared Dua’s irritation, penning: ‘Lmfao welcome 2 my life. How sad so many people have work done b****s can’t even tell what’s natural anymore😩😂.’

Family girl Dua of course received some words of support from her little sister, Rina, who cheekily remarked: ‘Clapback.’

The claims that Dua had edited her childhood pics began when she shared a super cute throwback in honour of reaching 30 million followers.

Looking very pouty as a little girl, young Dua can be seen sporting some sweet blue hair bobbles and a matching top.

One follower rudely penned: ‘photoshopping baby pictures is a whole new level,’ while another piped up to add: ‘Girl I can’t believe you photoshopped your childhood photo wtf 😂.’

A third angrily chipped in: ‘How could u Photoshop your lips ?! In this pic u are a f*****g child. That’s just messed.’

Despite the nasty claims, hordes of Dua’s loyal fans made sure to defend her.

One retaliated, writing: ‘t’s not Photoshopped. Jeez is being a hater a new trend like get a life,’ and another said: ‘yow dude why can’t you just look closer and stop judging? her mouth was opened and the square one is her tongue 🙄.’