Eamonn Holmes is reminiscing about the past as he shares unseen snaps from his family album to mark turning 60.

Eamonn Holmes, who is married to Ruth Langsford, is celebrating the big milestone birthday just months before his wife turns 60.

And it’s clear the journalist turned TV presenter is feeling nostalgic at the memories that have been evoked from being sent the photographs.

Eamonn, 60, uploaded a snap to his Instagram which shows several snaps from days out with his eldest son – including supporting Manchester United.

He captioned it, ‘My eldest boy Declan just sent me this …. half a lifetime ago some of these pics are. Happy memories. Where did that time go ? Make the most of it folks. It goes too quick. #birthdayboy.’

Eamonn has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall with ex wife Gabrielle and son Jack with current wife Ruth.

In recent weeks Eamonn has been taking on work that makes him happy – including a football-based podcast called A Pint With Eamonn and The Gaffers.

But when it comes to family time, Eamonn has shown it’s where he is happiest.

Earlier this week he captioned an early birthday celebration snap, ‘Whisked off by Ruth on a complete Mystery trip for my Birthday. Ended up in #Vienna with my Children waiting there for me ! Never been before – can’t wait to come back. Great time in a Truly Majestic City.’

Ruth paid tribute to her husband on his big birthday, she said, ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my darling @eamonnholmes The best husband a girl could have!’

And Ruth’s fellow Loose Women panelist Saira Khan added, ‘Happy Birthday lovely Eamonn – you are the best friend any girl could have x’