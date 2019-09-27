Musical genius Ed Sheeran has clearly been busy during his music hiatus - having announced he's opened his own bar with a mate.

The 28-year-old singer, who has taken 18-months out from touring to spend more time with his wife Cherry Seabourn has been busy planning the opening of his own bar.

Ed took to Instagram to announce, ‘Me and @stuartcamp73 have opened up our own bar in London. It’s called @bertie_blossoms , and it’s on Portobello road, opposite Pizza East. Good beer & good food. Pop in when you have time, hope you like it ! @zakarywalters’

And pal and singer Rita Ora was quick to see whether Ed would be getting the drinks in. She wrote, ‘Do I get free drinks?’

It comes after Ed revealed to his 32.1m followers that he had also spent his downtime busy painting and has been pictured watching the cricket with friends.

He captioned snaps of his artwork, ‘Spent an entire month since tour ended painting, which I’ve never done before. Had so much fun doing it. If I’m honest I felt a bit useless once tour had ended, coz singing, writing and gigging is all I’ve ever known, so it’s nice to find a new way to be creative. I’d recommend anyone getting a few paints and having a splash around, it’s so fun. Righto – back to hibernation x @marksurridge’

The Shape of You hitmaker has earned a record-breaking $750m since his 2017 Divided tour kicked off, playing 250 shows. He ended his tour run in Ipswich, telling concertgoers, ‘As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.’

He added, ‘We’ve played all around the world. Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America — it’s been a wild one. I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever.’

Now with his new bar venture, he’s surely earned himself a drink or two!