The Shape of You singer is taking an extended break

Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s going into semi-retirement at the age of 28 in order to spend time with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

The Shape Of You singer, who hads made £160million from his music career to date, announced the news at the final gig of his Divide tour.

On stage at Chantry Park in Ipswich, an emotional Ed told fans, ‘As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing.

‘There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘We’ve played all around the world. Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America – it’s been a wild one.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

He continued, ‘I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever.

‘It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years.

‘It sounds odd but it has been a long tour.’

MORE: Ed Sheeran has just four friends after fame left him with ‘crippling anxiety’ and feeling like a

He added that he may have just played his last ever loop pedal tour, as when he does return to the stage, he’ll do it with a band behind him.

Ed appeared at number 17 of the UK’s richest musicians this year, and he also secretly married his childhood sweetheart Cherry in December 2018, revealing recently they’re planning to start a family.