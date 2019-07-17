So hot!

Elizabeth Hurley took a well deserved break from learning her lines to take a dip in the pool completely naked.

Seemingly wearing nothing but a simple silver necklace, the 54-year-old actress posed for the sultry snap, gazing up at the camera as she relaxed in the pool.

Even while covering her modesty by crossing her arms across her chest, the jaw dropping British film star left little to the imagination.

With her hair tied up in a causal, loose bun and showcasing a gorgeously glowing complexion, Liz looked every inch a chic summer goddess as she unwound in LA.

Captioning the snap, the model who is currently in the USA filming for the Marvel series Runaways, confessed that she was slacking from her line-learning duties to spend some time in the water.

She penned: ‘Yes, I should be learning my lines- but I’m in the pool 😉 #runaways #morganlefey @marvelsrunaways #LA.’

Naturally, plenty of Elizabeth’s adoring fans left dozens of swooning comments beneath the sizzling snap.

One follower gushed: ‘Still the sexiest woman alive,’ while another chipped in to add: ‘Liz, you look so amazingly beautiful!’

The swimwear designer is no stranger to uploading scantily clad images to her social media platforms and regularly poses in revealing bikinis for her 1.3 million followers.

Earlier this year, she wowed fans when she flaunted her figure in a piece from recent collection for Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Posing in a skimpy leopard print two-piece, the brunette bombshell stood poolside, flashing a huge grin for the shot.

Hordes of commenters were in awe over the image, with one envying her ability to somehow never look any older, saying: ‘Aging Immune. #immortal,’ and another adding: ‘ I Want YOUR #genes 😉😁😂.’