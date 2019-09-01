Congratulations!

Ellie Goulding is officially a married woman! The singer exchanged vows with her fiancé Caspar Jopling in a star-studded ceremony on Saturday.

The Starry Eyed singer was even joined by royalty as she wed her longtime beau at York Minster before heading back to the lavish Castle Howard for a festival-themed reception.

Ellie wore a gorgeous bespoke Chloe gown, which was hand-embroidered with White Roses of York and subtly embellished with white glass beads.

Watching the couple on their big day were guests including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, their mother Sarah Ferguson, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and actress Sienna Miller.

The couple later released their official wedding photo shortly after the ceremony. Friends and family, and their adorable flower girls and pageboys, surrounded the newlyweds as they stood at the front of the cathedral.

A favourite photographer of the royals – Matt Porteous, took the official photo. He recently photographed Kate Middleton’s ‘Back to Nature’ garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Afterwards, guests boarded coaches taking them to the reception at the lavish estate.

In keeping with the theme, portable loos and a selection of luxury sleeping tents and teepees were set up in the gardens. A number of guests chose to glamp onsite, while others stayed in four and five-star hotels in York.

The couple were first linked in April 2017. Speaking of the proposal, Ellie said on The Jonathan Ross Show: “I think he proposed a bit sooner than he thought he was going to.

‘I think he got a bit over-excited and proposed the week before he was planning.’

The couple announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018, with a notice that read: “Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding.

‘The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.’

Congratulations again to the happy couple!