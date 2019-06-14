She stole the show in this red hot design

Emily Andre pulled out all the style stops for a star-studded charity event in London last night.

The doctor, 29, had all eyes on her in a stunning floor-skimming red dress that featured a flattering plunging back with criss-cross tie-up detailing.

The delicate halter neck design perfectly complimented her slim frame.

She finished off the winning look, made by Manchester-based celebrity designer Nadine Merabi, with a fancy up ‘do that was scraped away from her face by a single plait.

Posing for pictures, Emily and husband Peter Andre put on a very loving display as they cuddled up to one another.

In another stunning red carpet shot, she placed an affectionate hand on Pete’s chest as she flashed her back to the camera.

On the night, the Mysterious Girl singer shared a funny snap of them both guzzling water backstage.

‘We’re so hard core us two. #WaterDrunk,’ he joked alongside it.

The couple, who wed in July 2015, joined a host of other celebrities at the Butterfly Ball held at London’s plush Grosvenor House.

Other guests included Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine, who opted for a full-on dramatic princess gown with a pink puffball skirt.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne also made an appearance and looked seriously dapper in a black suit and black shirt.

Former Love Island stars Kady McDermott and Hayley Hughes also made a very glam entrance in their figure-hugging looks.

Kady wore a bright pink fishtail gown, while blonde bombshell Hayley opted for a slinky black number.