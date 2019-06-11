It comes as Katie revealed she's getting even MORE work done

Emily Andre has slammed plastic surgeons for performing ‘unnecessary’ surgery on patients.

In what is no doubt a dig at Katie Price’s latest surgery, which saw her get a facelift, lipo and a Brazilian bum lift, Peter Andre’s wife said surgeons should always give ‘honest advice’.

‘I think it’s the surgeon’s responsibility as well to give honest advice about whether or not someone needs surgery,’ Emily, 29, wrote in her OK! magazine column.

‘If you’re paying for a procedure it’s easy for surgeons to just agree to do it and take the money, but really their responsibility is to ensure they don’t do anything unnecessary.’

However, Emily said as long as the patient understands what’s involved, it’s ‘up to them’.

She went on: ‘I don’t necessarily think you need to have a full mental health assessment before cosmetic surgery, because as long as you understand the risks and you’re able to weigh up all the information – even if other people may think your decision seems unwise – it’s totally up to you.’

Just weeks after travelling to Turkey for her latest plastic surgery procedures, 41-year-old Katie revealed she was getting even more work done – this time in Belgium.

Surgery addict Katie, who shares Junior and Princes with ex-husband Pete, returned to the same doc who performed one of her facelifts while she was wide awake.

According to reports, the mum-of-five is also planning her 11th boob job.

‘She wants her boobs done again – she’s convinced they’re wonky, with a dent in the side – and is having the scars from her tummy tuck worked on,’ a source recently told the Sun Online.