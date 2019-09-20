Emily and Rob are said to have gone their separate ways

It has been reported that I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily Atack and her boyfriend of six months, Rob Jowers, have split.

The 29-year-old actress and comedian is thought to have began dating film producer Rob after the pair met at Jack Whitehall’s Brit Awards after party back in February.

Now, it has been alleged that the pair have parted ways after mutually agreeing to the break up.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: ‘Emily and Rob were enjoying a honeymoon phase in their relationship with lots of fancy dates and extravagant weekends abroad.’

Insisting that the romance didn’t end on a sour note, the insider continued: ‘But when the dust settled they realised it just wasn’t right. The split was mutual and they are both really sad about it and remain friends.

‘Emily’s enjoying one of the busiest times in her career so wants to give all she can to the exciting work opportunities coming her way.

‘She’s throwing herself into upcoming projects and remains positive.’

CelebsNow have contacted Emily’s representatives for comment.

Emily only recently opened up about the story of how she and Rob met, even speaking about the idea of starting a family.

Chatting on ITV’s Loose Women, the former Inbetweeners star said explained: ‘I don’t remember meeting him because I was so drunk!

‘It was two in the morning and apparently I went up to him – I get him to tell me the story because I don’t really remember – I went “Hello, who are you?” He went “Who are you?” and he got me a drink and we have been together ever since really.

‘I stayed with him that night but he was the perfect gentleman and kind of put me to bed and slept beside me. I woke up the next morning and he saw what I looked like, warts and all so yes, he’s a keeper.

‘Marriage and babies to me is something I really want to do, it’s definitely not what everyone wants to do but I definitely want to do that.

‘Rob and I, it is still early days and it’s so easy to fall in love so quickly and be like “oh let’s just do it all now!” and my body clock is naturally flirting with the idea.’