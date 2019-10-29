'It's a new vibe'

Emily Atack has gone for a major hair change up in time for winter, ditching her signature blonde locks for something totally opposite.

The Inbetweeners star took to Insta to show off her transformation, posing in a chic, navy gown and rocking chocolate brunette hair for the Pride Of Britain Awards.

Looking mega glam with glowing make-up and sleek waves, the I’m A Celeb runner up penned the caption, ‘Well here we go… @prideofbritain ❤️ it’s officially winter and it’s a new vibe.’

In a second snap uploaded today, Emily admitted she isn’t looking as done up this morning, joking, ‘I do NAT look like this this morning.’

The new do comes weeks after it was reported that Emily and her boyfriend of six months Rob Jowers had split.

Opening up on the break up, Emily recently revealed the hardship of the split, saying, “It’s been a very, very tough time and it’s still very raw. Luckily, I’ve got so many things happening in my life to distract me from the fact I’m incredibly sad.”

Speaking to OK! magazine, she added, “But I know the drill and I’ve got over boys before. Heartbreak gets harder to deal with as you get older as you pin your hopes on things. I so wanted this to be my happy ending.”

Emily also got honest about her mental health, admitted she once needed anti depressants to help her get out of bed.

She explained, “I used medication to get me out of bed in the morning during an incredibly tough time and to dry up my tears.

“I was also on strong antidepressants for a while.

“I definitely have days where I struggle to get out of bed. Doesn’t everyone?”