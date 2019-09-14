Emily Atack has opened up about online bullying.

The actress and TV presenter, who is currently presenting new ITV2 dating show Singletown, took to her social media to share her difficult experiences of online bullying after she was trolled about her weight and appearance.

Sharing an image on her Instagram stories that show a series of comments reading: ‘Do love them a little bit chunky…’, ‘Eating for two???’ and ‘Fatack’s third chin is my favourite’, the former Inbetweeners star wrote: ‘Comments on pap photos I didn’t know were being taken of my and my boyfriend going for a walk on a Sunday evening’.

The 29-year-old, who is dating film producer Rob Jowers, also shared the comments on her Twitter feed, writing: ‘People say I shouldn’t give this attention. I’m trying to show this really happens on a daily basis to some people.

‘This was after my boyfriend & I went for a walk on Sunday eve & I was unaware of photos being taken. “Just ignore it!” No I won’t. It’s hurtful. And I’m pissed off’.

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star, who came second in last year’s series of the hit show, received tonnes of supportive messages from fans and friends.

‘What the actual hell is wrong with some people!’ wrote one Twitter user. ‘This has made me furious. You are genuinely one of the most beautiful girls in the industry. Wish there was a middle finger emoji!! Xxxxx’

‘People shouldn’t be allowed to have social media accounts or comment on sites unless they register themselves officially,’ wrote another. ‘That way people can’t hide behind fake profiles and make hurtful, homophobic or racist comments, which say more about them then the people they aim them at.’

‘I bet their mothers are so proud,’ added another. ‘Kudos for not showing the cretins’ names. I personally wouldn’t be so kind. I’d let potential mates know the kind of ignorant scumbags they’re getting involved with. I’m betting not one of them is a model, or has any discernable talents’.