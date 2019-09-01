That tub’s big enough for two!

Emily Atack shared a cheeky snap on Instagram over the weekend, posing in a large silver tub while raising a bare leg in the air.

The former I’m A Celebrity runner-up looked to be enjoying a break at the swanky Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

While it’s not clear if Emily was indeed naked, she didn’t leave much to the imagination as she cheekily smiled at the camera with plenty of naked flesh on show.

The actress even cheekily invited her followers to join in the fun, captioning the saucy snap: ‘Come join the tub club!’

Her fun weekend away comes after she gushed about her new boyfriend Rob Jowers, 31, describing him as ‘the man I’ve been waiting for’.

‘[Rob] is the man I have been waiting for. I feel very lucky,’ she told The Mirror.

‘I think that timing is everything – and I think that I have met Rob at a time when I am ready to get into a relationship again.

‘I have had loving relationships and I’ve had toxic ones – and I now feel that I have got a good sense of what it takes to make a good one.’

Emily’s longest relationship to date was with Hollister model Jack Vacher, with the couple splitting in 2018 after being together for five years.

She has been in a relationship with film producer Rob for the past six months, and they have already enjoyed a trip to the city of love – Paris! Let’s hope this one’s a keeper…