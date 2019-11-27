Emily Ratajkowski flashes insanely peachy bum in teeny bikini bottoms

Caitlin Elliott

Go girl 🍑🍑🍑

By now, we know it’s no secret that Emily Ratajkowski looks absolutely bangin’ in a bikini.

But that doesn’t stop her followers losing their minds when she takes to the ‘Gram to share another scantily clad snap- and yep, she’s done it again.

Taking to the social media platform this morning, the drop dead gorgeous supermodel flashed her majorly peachy bottom in a skimpy orange bikini.

With her bum angled at the camera, Emily turned her head to smoulder for the shot, as she stood ocean-side beneath a grey cloudy sky.

Captioning the sizzling hot photo, the Blurred Lines video star explained she’s rocking her very own clothing and swimwear line, penning, ‘Hi. This is my butt in @inamoratawoman.’

As per, heaps of the I Feel Pretty actress’s 24.7 million followers went wild in the comment section.

HOW ARE YOU SO PERFECT 😍😍😍,’ one asked.

Are you kidding 😭,’ wrote another.

That’s not even fair honestly,’ gushed a third, while one more chipped in, ‘Oh my Jesus.’

Emily is currently living it up in the Maldives with her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard, so there’s been no shortage of envy inducing photos on our timelines lately.

Courteous Emily made sure to apologise for the holiday spam, though. Sharing a snap of herself posing in crystal blue waters in another cheeky swimsuit.

I apologize in advance for the absurd amount of content that’s going to come from this heavenly place,’ she wrote. We don’t blame you tbh, Em.