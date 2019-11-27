Emily Ratajkowski flashes insanely peachy bum in teeny bikini bottoms

Go girl 🍑🍑🍑

By now, we know it’s no secret that Emily Ratajkowski looks absolutely bangin’ in a bikini.

But that doesn’t stop her followers losing their minds when she takes to the ‘Gram to share another scantily clad snap- and yep, she’s done it again.

Taking to the social media platform this morning, the drop dead gorgeous supermodel flashed her majorly peachy bottom in a skimpy orange bikini.

With her bum angled at the camera, Emily turned her head to smoulder for the shot, as she stood ocean-side beneath a grey cloudy sky.

Captioning the sizzling hot photo, the Blurred Lines video star explained she’s rocking her very own clothing and swimwear line, penning, ‘Hi. This is my butt in @inamoratawoman.’

As per, heaps of the I Feel Pretty actress’s 24.7 million followers went wild in the comment section.

‘HOW ARE YOU SO PERFECT 😍😍😍,’ one asked.

‘Are you kidding 😭,’ wrote another.

‘That’s not even fair honestly,’ gushed a third, while one more chipped in, ‘Oh my Jesus.’

Emily is currently living it up in the Maldives with her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard, so there’s been no shortage of envy inducing photos on our timelines lately.

Courteous Emily made sure to apologise for the holiday spam, though. Sharing a snap of herself posing in crystal blue waters in another cheeky swimsuit.

‘I apologize in advance for the absurd amount of content that’s going to come from this heavenly place,’ she wrote. We don’t blame you tbh, Em.