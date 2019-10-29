Monday mornings are naked mornings in Emily's house

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to stripping off in the name of a mega hot Instagram shot.

But today the stunning model stripped off entirely for a social media update, lounging naked on her sofa in her plush New York City apartment.

While the sexy snap isn’t a close up, the Blurred Lines music video star can be seen baring her wash board abs and covering her chest with her hands.

Also in the picture is Columbo, the adorable pooch Emily shares with her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Captioning the nude upload, Emily seemed to hint that handing around clothes-less is a regular occurrence in her household, penning, ‘Mornings at home ✨.’

Emily hasn’t always been so body confident. The actress previously confessed that she grew up feeling “ashamed” of her body.

She explained, “I’m really about body positivity, for me I grew up and I developed super young. I was criticised at 13

“I felt really ashamed of my body but I’ve come full circle, and now I’m like, ‘Do your thing!’ I really want young girls to see that and feel that way about themselves,’ she told PEOPLE Now.

Emily also previously shared how stripping off makes her feel empowered when she wrote for Kourtney Kardashian’s blog, Poosh.

She remarked, ‘[When I post nude pictures on Instagram] the initial reaction is, “Oh my god, naked again” or “She’s so stupid” and “Do you have nothing else to offer?

‘But actually, I’m running a business out of this. It’s about personal branding.

‘I love the idea of white, older men in suits saying they don’t take me seriously [in business] while I make more money than them.’

Go girl!