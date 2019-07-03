The model's picture went down a treat with her fans

Emily Ratajkowski has teased fans with a fully nude photo as she proudly flashes her tan lines.

The jet-setting model always appears to be on holiday, and this week it’s been no different as she relaxes in another fabulously sunny location.

In her latest hot Instagram offering shared with her 23 million followers, Emily is flashing her bare rear and plenty of sideboob to camera as she poses in a pool in the provocative picture.

She captioned the photo ‘besado por el sol’, which translates to ‘kissed by the sun’.

Within three hours, the picture had more than one million likes and thousands of adoring comments.

Her famous friends also couldn’t resist complimenting the 28-year-old’s fab figure.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Fellow model Ashley Graham wrote, ‘Oh yes. I like this.’

Over on her Instagram stories, the Brit model told fans she can’t wait to share what she’s been up to.

Alongside a topless photo, the brunette teased: ‘Love you all Can’t wait to show you more pics from this trip.’

The previous day she shared a full length shot – with clothes on – as she posed in front of a gorgeous rocky backdrop.

‘Never coming home,’ she wrote.