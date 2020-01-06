Fans can’t get over this throwback photo of a teenage Emily Ratajkowski

Emily had something important to say about her body...

Emily Ratajkowski was met with tonnes of applauding comments from fans when she shared an old school photo of her 14-year-old self along with a seriously important message.

Taking to Instagram, the sizzling hot model, who is known for posing in skimpy bikinis and showing off her sensational figure on social media, addressed her young, female fans with a throwback photo of herself back in her teen years.

In the photo, a stunningly gorgeous, baby faced Emily can be seen smiling for a photo in a swimsuit.

Explaining that there is more to the pretty, youthful snap than meets the eye, Emily, now 28, penned a caption detailing her relationship with her physique as a young woman.

‘I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad it exists at all. I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body,’ the brunette bombshell penned.

‘All of that said, I do still feel like I’ve been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram. Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than “sexiness”, but if you’re a 14-year-old girl reading this, don’t worry about any of that for now.’

Urging her young, female followers to care less about their appearance, Emily poignantly went on, ‘Read lots of books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings.’

Naturally, plenty of Em’s followers were wowed by her insightful upload, while lots expressed their shock at the nostalgic pic.

‘SO TRUE. Thank you from a mom of 2 beyond beautiful teenage girls. I want them to know they are smart too it’s not just about their looks. ♥️,’ one grateful fan commented.

‘It seems you have barely changed,’ wrote another follower.