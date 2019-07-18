Emily Ratajkowski strips down to knickers as she poses for sexy bedroom snap

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to stripping off for the sake of an Instagram photo, and last night she wowed fans with yet another steamy snap.

Wearing nothing but a crisp white underwear set and two simple necklaces, the jaw dropping model posed on her equally white bed sheets for the relaxed pic.

Sporting a glowing tan and a gorgeously fresh complexion and flaunting her seriously toned physique, the actress looked every inch a natural beauty.

Perching beside her pet pooch Colombo, who can be seen snoozing in the background, the 28-year-old penned the simple caption: ‘Home’.

Unsurprisingly, the saucy upload raked in hundreds of swooning comments from Emily’s adoring fans.

Hordes of her 23 and a half million followers gushed over the intimate post, with one writing: ‘You’re what dreams are made of ☁️,’ and another adding: ‘Uhm hello perfection!’

Emily and her hunky husband Sebastian Bear-McClard adopted Colombo, the German Shepherd puppy earlier this year.

Taking to social media back in May, the couple shared a snap in which they could be seen cradling the new canine addition their family.

Since being introduced to Emily’s Instagram followers, Colombo has been the star of many of her images.

Recently, the husband and wife combo, who married in 2018, were photographed sharing a smooch in the street while taking their furry friend for a walk.

In another post, Emily posed for a photoshoot with Colombo, cuddling her beloved pet against a simple orange background and penning the caption: ‘Colombo and me 📸.’