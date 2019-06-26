Eminem’s estranged dad has reportedly passed away aged 67.

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. is said to have died earlier this week after suffering a heart attack near his home in Indiana, according to TMZ.

The rapper made no secret of the fact he wasn’t close to his dad, who was often the subject of the musician’s lyrics after he walked out on his wife, Eminem’s mum, when he was just a baby.

In Cleanin’ Out My Closet, the rapper rages: ‘My f**got father must’ve had his panties up in a bunch ‘cause he split, I wonder if he even kissed me goodbye.

‘No, I don’t, on second thought, I just f**kin’ wished he would die. I look at Hailie and I couldn’t picture leavin’ her side.’

In past interviews, he also said he had written to his dad as a child but the letters were always returned to him.

In 2001, his dad tried reach out to the rapper with a letter published in a newspaper.

In the note, he said he wanted to explain his side of the story, claiming Eminem’s wife kept them apart.