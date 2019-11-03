That’s just embarrassing

Emma Bunton has revealed the horrifying moment she sent a photo of her boobs to her mum while sexting her long-time partner Jade Jones.

The 43-year-old revealed the mortifying moment happened during the summer while she was on tour with the Spice Girls and was missing Jade.

‘I was away from my other half for a few days. But we are very much in love and I love sleeping next to him,’ she said in a pilot for Paul O’Grady’s new series.

‘We are together all the time. So I decided that I would send a mucky text. A cheeky text. A sext.

‘I did a little selfie with the boobies. I did have a bra on. But I did a sleazy kind of little selfie and a “Miss you” and “Wish you…” – and sent it to my mother.’

While Emma admitted she was ‘mortified’ by the mistake, the star said that luckily her mum took it in good humour thanks to their close relationship.

She added: ‘Luckily I speak to my mum 10 times a day and we are the best of friends. She has got a great sense of humour but I was mortified.’

Emma and Jade started dating in 1998 but split several times before committing in 2004.

They announced their engagement in 2011, but are yet to tie the knot, and have two sons together, Beau, 12, and Tate, eight.

Earlier this year, Emma admitted that the couple ‘renewed their romance’ by working on a song together.

Speaking on Lorraine, she said: ‘[Working with] my other half Jade, it was so romantic. Being in the studio and doing this video, we had a great time. We just spent the day kind of canoodling.

‘It was a joy to work with him.’

Of their longevity, she said: ‘[It’s] 21 years now. When we were singing this song in the studio as well, it was just really, really special.

‘He said, “Oh, it’s kind of renewed the romance in our relationship.” I was like “What, where did it go?”’