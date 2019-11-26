Emma Bunton reveals the Spice Girls are planning new music

Great news!

Emma Bunton has revealed that the epic Spice Girls reunion isn’t ending in 2019.

Baby Spice has cheekily confirmed that new music is in the works for the smash hit girl band, following their reunion tour this year.

While she refused to spill too much about the upcoming project, Emma revealed that she and her band mates Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner have some exciting things in the works.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said, “Stuff is bubbling under. We are all mothers. We know it’s important to be with our children. And we are four different personalities.

“I’d like to kick some of the girls up the bum though, to get things moving.

“We have talked about new music. I wish I could say more. We are looking at co-writers. We are looking to do this animation project next year.

“I talk to the girls all the time, we’re letting it bubble away.”

Emma also opened up about life in the band without Posh Spice Victoria Beckham, who opted out of the group’s big come back.

Explaining that while she holds the fashion designer close to her heart, VB’s absence meant the foursome could flourish.

“We all just love Victoria to bits. But doing this show without her helped us to feel confident as a four-piece. It was an amazing experience and we would never ever force Victoria to come back,” she said.

“We feel settled – so if we stay as a four, we feel comfortable performing. We love performing together.”

Fans were left disappointed after Victoria promised to attend one of the band’s London shows, but failed to make an appearance.

Insisting there’s no bad blood between the pop icons, Emma continued, “She was away, so couldn’t come to the show, but she sent us the biggest bunch of flowers.”