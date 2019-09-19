Emma Willis looks incredible in sexy new lingerie collection campaign

Emma Willis has posed in a new lingerie campaign – and she looks incredible.

The TV presenter has collaborated with high-street clothes store Next to model for their new clothing line, and since teaming up with them has emitted happiness and confidence with each shoot.

But the latest drop, which will be launching at the end of September, sees the mum-of-three modelling the retailer’s new line of lingerie – and she looks amazing.

Sharing snaps of her modelling the sexy lingerie in a photos series on her Instagram page, the 43-year-old wrote: ‘My autumn collection has just launched and you’d better be-leaf it! 🍂Time to call in those cosy knits… more in my bio @nextofficial #emmawilliscollection #ad’.

Fans were in awe at the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here Now presenter, with many commenting on how incredible she looks.

‘Looking gorgeous!’ wrote one, ‘im sure they will fly off……the shelves💓👏💓👏’.

‘You look absolutely stunning in all of it 😊,’ added another, while another agreed: ‘looking great in it Emma👌’.

Other comments included: ‘Gorgeous Emma ❤️🔥’, ‘Beauty 😍’, ‘Gorg 🔥🔥🔥’ and ‘Wow 🔥’.

Speaking about her modelling gig on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, the presenter said: ‘It was quite daunting in the beginning as I’d never done anything like that before but thankfully I work really closely with Hannah my stylist and have done for a long time and she is like a wizard with clothes.’

Giving details on the line, she continued: ‘Of course, there were the Next designers too and we had to take a steer from them, as they know exactly what they’re doing and what their customer likes. So we all sat as a team and it was so nice because Next let Hannah and I come in and put our thoughts across for the things that we wanted to get out of it as well.

‘It was a really equal collaboration, which was really nice. If there were times that Hannah and I got carried away, the Next team would say, ‘Hold on, let’s just settle down for a second and remember what we’re doing” and obviously they know what they’re doing so we listened.’’