The YouTube personality was found dead in New York this week

A host of YouTube stars have paid tribute to gamer Etika after he was found dead this week aged 29.

Etika, whose real name is Desmond Amofah, was known for playing and discussing Nintendo games on YouTube and Twitch.

Before his body was found in Manhattan, he posted an eight-minute YouTube video in which he talked about suicide.

In the video, which has since been removed, he talked candidly about mental illness and how social media has negatively impacted his life.

He said: ‘It can give you an image of what you want your life to be and get blown completely out of proportion.

‘It consumes me.’

After the NYPD confirmed the tragic news, tributes came pouring in from fellow YouTubers and gamers.

Vlogger PewDiePie tweeted: ‘Hard to grasp that he’s actually gone, left us way too soon. You will continue to live on in our hearts. Rest in peace @Etika.’

He followed the tweet up with a list of helpline numbers from around the world.

Beauty blogger James Charles posted, ‘RIP Etika. My heart is so so heavy hearing this news. I hope that the community FINALLY realizes that creators are human beings with real, valid feelings.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘Someone having followers doesn’t excuse cyberbullying. It’s so easy to be kind to one another!’

Daniel Keem aka Keemstar said, ‘One of the best streamers in the game. He lost a channel of over 800,000 and made a new one and was right back pulling thousands of viewers. Wherever he’s laid to rest I’ll be there.’

He also shared his last message from Etika and retweeted a post from the gamer’s family that asked fans to donate to a mental health charity of their choice.

Professional gamer Zinoto posted, ‘Sad to know a bright light faded away today.’

Etika, who has 321,000 followers on Twitter and 252,000 on Instagram, was last heard from on 19 June when he posted his video as he walked the streets of New York.

In it, he spoke of making a ‘clown’ of himself. He continued: ‘I shouldn’t have pushed so many people away. Now I got nobody. I wasn’t suicidal before, I really wasn’t. But one thing I didn’t realise is that the walls were closing around me so fast.’

If you’re in need of support, you can call the 24 hour Samaritans helpline on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.