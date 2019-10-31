Will Bayley has officially quit Strictly just days after a knee injury left him unable to compete on last weekend's show.

Will and his Strictly partner, Janette Manrara, appeared on It Takes Two with Zoe Ball on Wednesday night to confirm their departure from the show. And their emotional exit left fans “in tears”.

“Oh my goodness I’m in tears watching Will & Janette’s final itt interview. I’m so sad for him but he’s been absolutely incredible and should be so proud,” one viewer tweeted.

Another said, “This year’s strictly has torn my heart out and run it over with a steam roller i stg,, will and janette my heart is broken all over again (sic).”

Struggling to hold back the tears Will – a Paralympic Table Tennis player – said he “wished it didn’t end like this” but thanked everyone at Strictly for allowing him to come on an “amazing journey”.

He said, “It’s really gutting. I didm’t want it to end like this, I wouldn’t mind properly ending it – even if we went out next week or the week before but I just didn’t want to end it like this.”

Despite things not going as planned, Will – who was born with arthrogryposis that affects his limbs – hopes he’s encouraged people with disabilities to step out of their comfort zone.

And Zoe certainly thinks so as she hailed him an “inspiration”.

“It’s been amazing and such a journey,” Will told Zoe. “I never thought I could do half of the stuff. And I owe Janette so much.

“To me it meant more than just a show, because I wanted to try and help people.”

Will’s knee injury isn’t the first of the series, after Jamie Laing was forced to quit the competition before it even started, Dianne Buswell was dropped during a lift with Dev Griffin and Neil Jones was replaced by Kevin Clifton on Saturday after he sustained an injury.

And fans are concerned Strictly is “cursed” this year.

“This series has been cursed with injury and been a disaster from the beginning, with jaime, the dianne lift thing, will, neil and janette,” one tweeted.

Another chipped in, “Who cursed Strictly this year?”

Fingers crossed they all make a speedy recovery!