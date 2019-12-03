Fans fear Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson have split following teary row

Say it ain't so...

Fans fear that Love Island’s Zara McDermott and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson have split, following pictures of them fighting after a night out emerged.

The pictures, published by The Sun, show a teary Zara having what seems like an argument with boyfriend Sam.

While the reason for their bust up remains unknown, fans have been flooding the comments section on her Instagram page to ask if the reality TV stars have gone their separate ways.

One said, ‘You can do so much better then @samthompsonuk. Never let a dude make you cry like that! 🙌🔥’.

Fans have also been commenting on Sam’s pictures, with one asking, ‘I might of been living under a rock but have you and zara split up’.

Another also wrote, ‘Are u still with zara? 🤔’

Just last week Sam seemed to be jealous of the attention his girlfriend was receiving online, as he complained that footballers kept messaging her and not him.

He said on Instagram, “I’ve always dreamed of talking to footballers, but no one ever replies.

“The only way I can talk to them is through my girlfriend’s phone on the DMs.

“We’ve got Brandon Williams today who is actually sick and got his debut, congratulations Brandon. Little eye emoji, yes boy. Love that, classic stuff.

“We’ve got Patrice Evra on there who’s a hero of mine and who I absolutely love. He’s sent one of those things where he says ‘I love this game’. Why don’t they reply to me, but slide into her DMs? I’m just as good.

“It’s always Manchester United though, like where are the Chelsea boys?

“Mason Mount slide in, or Tammy Abraham. You’re my heroes.”

The two have kept quiet on their relationship since the pictures emerged, so it’s unclear if the split rumours are true or not – fingers crossed they work it out!

Celebs Now have contacted Zara’s rep for comment.