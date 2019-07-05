Fans in hysterics as they notice THIS about Simon Cowell as he poses with ex BGT co-stars Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan for reunion

Woah...

Amanda Holden took to Instagram this morning to share what looks like it could be a throwback snap-but it isn’t!

After reuniting with her former Britian’s Got Talent co-stars Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell at his SyCo summer party, Amanda shared an adorable photograph of show’s the original judging line up as the threesome posed together.

Captioning the upload, 48-year-old Amanda swooned over her ex on-screen colleagues, writing: ‘The first @bgt team. Love these two @piersmorgan @simoncowell ♥️♥️🥂.’

As hordes of fans swamped the comment section with praising messages, many of Amanda’s followers couldn’t help but find one aspect of the snapshot totally hilarious.

Pointing out 59-year-old Simon’s VERY pearly white teeth, one commenter joked: ‘Cowell’s teeth are whiter than his shirt!’ while a second chipped in: ‘Simons teeth!!! They look bedazzled!!!😂😘.’

Making a rather strange but hilarious comparison, another cheeky fan wrote: ‘Simon Cowell looks like he’s got a fridge freezer in is mouth.’

Similarly, a further comment likened Simon to an attraction from Madame Tussauds, reading: ‘Simon looks like a wax work with teeth painted with gloss white paint.’

In pap pics from Simon’s summertime bash, the music mogul can be seen flashing his dazzling grin in nearly every shot.

Looking loved up and content, the dad-of-one stood beside his partner and mum to son Eric, Lauren Silverman, 41.

The glam couple, who share the five-year-old tot, showed off for the cameras as they shared kisses and held hands.

Lauren looked lavish in a soft pink asymmetrical gown while Simon sported his classic white shirt and high waisted trousers combo.

Among the guests at the star studded event was pop star Louise Redknapp, who stunned in a floral, high neck mini dress, with a chic Chanel clutch.

Meanwhile, Simon’s former flame Sinitta rocked up in an all blue ensemble, pairing a long midi dress with a bright turquoise sun hat.

Taken from our sister site, Woman.