Seeing the royals' stunning wedding made Fearne realise her heart ache

Fearne Cotton has revealed how watching the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get married made her realise her relationship with her ex fiancé Jesse Jenkins was doomed to fail.

The telly and radio host confessed that as she presented coverage on the royal pair’s wedding in 2011, she realised that her romance with her own future husband, who she was with between 2008 and 2011, wasn’t working.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast she admitted, “It was such a beautiful thing watching them get married. I mean, I was there doing all the reporting. I was right outside the palace gates watching it all take place, and it started to hit home that it wasn’t going to happen for me. And it was pretty much straight after that that it all just imploded.”

Continuing to open up about the heart ache, Fearne added, “There was a wedding venue booked, and I really thought I had my future planned, naively. We all try and control things and grab hold of that and think if I map out my future I’ll be safe – I won’t have to deal with failure… the engagement ended. It was a weird life shake up that I hadn’t really expected.

“I had bought an inexpensive dress that I thought ‘this could work’. I think that’s when I started to realise things were going down the pan. I’d really thought about the venue, but then I started to invest less and less in it.”

Despite the crumbled relationship, Fearne found love again in her now-husband Jesse Wood, who she married in 2014.

Fearne and Jesse, who is the son of Rolling Stones guitar player Ronnie Wood, now share son Rex, five, and daughter Honey, four.