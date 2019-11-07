Ferne McCann is finally ready to find love again - two years after her ex boyfriend, Arthur Collins, was found guilty of a nightclub acid attack.

The bubbly TV star had viewers of her smash-hit show, First Time Mum, in tears on Wednesday night as she opened up about life as a single mum.

“Watching #FirstTimeMum and to be fair to these single mums and dads hats off to you absolutely incredible stuff! Well done @fernemccann,” one tweeted.

Another said, “@fernemccann watching #firsttimemum & crying. I know how horrible it is when you just want to be with someone & you feel like you’ll forever be single! I know everyone says it but it really does come when you least expect it! Stay strong & positive.”

With her daughter, Sunday, having just turned two, Ferne has been busy potty training the tiny tot – all whilst juggling work commitments and buying a new house. And it’s safe to say she’s feeling a bit overwhelmed at facing it all alone.

“When I actually stop and think about my situation… I never actually let myself get to that stage where I want to meet someone,” she confessed during an emotional evening with a pal.

“I’m so ready to meet someone now, I don’t want to be on my own.

“Being away with my sister, her husband, the guys in Spain… Seeing people with their kids in a partnership, it is really hard.”

Whilst other people can rely on their partners for support, Ferne has to make decisions about her future with Sunday by herself.

The 29-year-old explained, “Because I feel like it’s all on me, I just want that affection and love. I want to grow up and have a family, and I want to get married as well.”

Ferne confessed she is dating and has FIVE lucky lads on the go, but so far they’ve “not been right” for it to turn into anything serious.