Fleur has seriously changed things up

Fleur East left fans in shock as she took to Instagram this week to debut a striking new look.

The former X-Factor star looked almost unrecognisable as she ditched her signature afro style hair for sleek, straightened locks.

Teaming her shiny new barnet with a glowing make up look and a super chic bright pink blazer dress with matching Gucci belt, the 31-year-old songstress simply penned the caption: ‘Straight Hair…😊.’

Some of the Sax hit maker’s 880 thousand followers weren’t sure about the hair transformation though, with some begging Fleur to bring back her classic look.

‘Nooooo😩bring back the big hair,’ one commented, while another opinionated fan chipped in: ‘No no no Fleur you must have your curls that’s what makes you 👍.’

‘Oh god no! I didn’t recognise you, curls all the way 👌🏻,’ a third added.

Meanwhile, heaps of Fleur’s loyal supporters were swooning over the new vibe.

‘Omg!!!😍 I love it♥️,’ one wrote, and a second agreed, penning: ‘Beautiful, reckon you should keep it that way.’

We doubt that Fleur has ditched the curls for good, though, as she was photographed rocking her well-loved afro on the red carpet as she attended the Downton Abbey movie premiere just last week.

Stepping out in front of the photographers, Fleur posed and showed off her stunningly unique outfit, grinning for the cameras as she donned a fluorescent pink, zip embellished shirt teamed with an unusual black trouser and skirt hybrid.

Sharing a pic from the evening on Instagram, Fleur raked in hundreds of compliments from commenters.

‘Love the outfit on you!! Fiyaaa🔥,’ gushed one, and another piped up to add: ‘Looking glam girl 🔥🔥🔥,’ while others naturally praised her iconic hair style, saying: ‘Hair looks bomb🔥🔥🔥💯💯.’